The list of riders registered for the first edition of the FIM Women's World Championship is starting to take shape. The Spanish Sara Sanchez will be at the start with the Terra&Vita 511 Racing Team

December 19, 2023

Sara Sanchez will compete in the women's world championship with the Terra&Vita 511 Racing Team



After having challenged Beatriz Neila Santos for the title in the Women's Europeon Cup, last year Sara Sanchez opted for the Italian Supersport 300 Championship where she managed not only to improve her performances, but also to obtain flattering results, which allowed her to finish the season in ninth place.

Next year the 511 Racing Team driver will remain with the Terra&Vita sponsored team but has decided to aim for the first women's world title. She will therefore race with a Yamaha YZF-R7 in the upcoming FIM Women's World Championship, which will take place in the rounds of the Superbike world championship according to an already established calendar of six events. The bike will all be the Yamaha YZF-R7, which two-time champion Neila Santos defined at the presentation of the championship last October in Jerez during the last WorldSBK round of the season: “perfect for a women's championship” .

While it is not yet known which team Beatriz will race with (Team Trasimeno?), in recent days Sanchez has thrown down her gauntletand announced her participation in the women's world championship with the team in which she has been playing for two years now: an all-female team: the Terra&Vita 511 Racing Team.

The first women's world title is up for grabs!

Here is his statement: “I am super happy to announce that next year the Terra&Vita 511 Racing Team will support me in the great challenge of the World Championship. I decided to renew with them after the fantastic season this year, also because for me it doesn't just represent a team, but it's like a big family. I especially wanted to thank our sponsors, who help us in this project. Without them none of this would be possible. See you on the track!”