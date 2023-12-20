Santiago Segura presents the poster for Padre no hay más que uno 4, not without getting into trouble on social networks for insulting all those who criticize his films.

In view of the great success that the saga There is only one Father, Santiago Segura has gotten to work with its fourth installment to release it in theaters next year.

To open the mouths of his followers, the director, screenwriter and actor has shared on the networks the poster Father there is only one 4. However, the publication has been accompanied by a dart towards all those people who do not stop criticizing the saga without having seen any of the films.

“This poster is going to bring great joy to those who see these films and enjoy them!!! (And it will also give a lot to talk about to the idiots who hate and criticize them without having seen them). “Father, there is only one 4” “Summer 2024 premiere only in theaters!” Segura details in his publication, which you can see below.

There is a mess on the networks with the new film of Father There Is No More Than One

Shortly after the publication was launched, the filmmaker's followers (and not so followers) began to respond, where quite a few have been alluded to with the provocation launched.

It is no secret that there are many who are not big fans of Santiago Segura's family films and have expressed their discontent online. However, there is a certain sector that (as in practically any topic) gives its opinion on something without having any knowledge of it.

Precisely It is to those types of people that Santiago Segura directs his discomfort, since they are the typical ones who hurl hatred at movies (in this case with the Father saga there is only one) without having seen any of them. That is why the director has released another publication in which he once again clarifies his position.

“It's incredible, those who are offended saying that they have seen them and they think they are very bad and they hate them and that I have called them imbeciles… People don't know how to read? I have called those who are imbeciles (because I think they are) They enter an account to insult, people who have not seen the movies (nor are they going to see them) and yet stop by here to release their bile.

Those people who hate that someone enjoys something. Those people… how easy it is to ignore a movie! You don't like it, don't watch it. It's not for you, it's okay. Those are the ones I've called morons (and the ones I heartily despise and block).

Of those who say that if they are made with public money, their “money” (if they informed themselves a little they would see that this film is not the case), I will talk another day,” adds Segura on the subject.

Father there is only one 4: Wedding Bells Its theatrical release date is scheduled for July 18, 2024.. What do you think of Santiago Segura's controversial publication on social networks? Tell us in our comments section.