After spending a few days reviewing the Anbernic RG35XX Plus console, which was released just a few weeks ago, I'm going to tell you why it's the best model available right now. And be careful, because AliExpress has it available with a 30% discount that will make it stay for you at a very juicy price.

Mini consoles, especially those equipped with the Linux operating system and that are truly designed with gamers in mind, have been transformed into the fashionable gift. Surely you have seen on social networks how many people take photos with this type of consoles. There are good reasons for this in view of its power and performance. And, taking advantage of the fact that Santa Claus has already passed by, they have a great discount on AliExpress that will make your purchase very cheap.

Leader in his own right

There are several mini consoles on the market and they are in constant competition to see which one offers the best performance. In addition to the leading brands, such as Anbernic or Miyoo, there are many less relevant manufacturers that offer products at very low prices with similar appearance, but with lower performance. Therefore, it is advisable that if you are going to decide on a console like this, you do so choosing a good brand. Among the models available in the Anbernic catalog, the RG35XX Plus is its latest release. It improves everything seen in the normal RG35XX and becomes the best recommendation.

What you are seeing before you is a mini console with a classic crosshead and four-button front, but on the back it stands out for the presence of four other side buttons. That is crucial, since some of the consoles that are emulated need those buttons on the side so that you can play as if you were doing it with the original controllers. The screen is 3.5 inches and has different configuration modes so you can adjust the resolution, brightness level or filter. For example, you can play with the original pixels or use various levels of anti-aliasing. The idea is that you select yourself how you are going to enjoy the classic games.

Another advantage of the console is that it has an HDMI connection, so you don't have to limit yourself to playing on the laptop, but you will connect it to the television and play it in a different way. It also has an Internet connection, different configuration parameters and a very easy system with which you can make your own favorites list (simply by pressing Start on the game title you like).

Thousands of games available

There are all kinds of emulators included from the factory in the operating system, with the mini console loaded with hundreds of games so you can start playing immediately. The moment you turn on the machine, you can browse the consoles and then go down the list of titles until you see the game you like. What we can tell you after having been playing non-stop is that the collection of games included is not like other mini consoles. There are no repeat games, no clones, no weird stuff that's loaded just to fill space. This will allow you to play from the first moment without worrying about anything.

The model that we link to you has an internal memory of 64GB, which means that when you turn on the console you will find several thousand games. They are divided by categories and it is easy to choose between them thanks to the preview thumbnail they include. The price you will have to pay is 70.48 euros instead of the 93.98 euros it originally costs without the discount that AliExpress currently has available. Remember that you can choose between different colors.

If you want to pay a little less and don't mind getting the previous model, which also provides very good quality, we recommend that you take a look at this offer for the Anbernic RG35XX mini console. In the case of searching for a model that has analog sticks and that offers you a format more similar to that of a PSP console, the Anbernic RG353PS is also a great idea, with a 25% discount applied.