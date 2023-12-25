It's Christmas Eve and there's very little left until the girls and boys who behaved well receive gifts from Santa Claus, who every year travels from the North Pole to all parts of the world to also give happiness to adults, who were also little ones one day. , for this reason we remember some of the most emblematic films in which he appears and that demonstrate the hard work he does so that Christmas is celebrated successfully.

“Holy Clause”

In this film, Santa Claus had an accident during his delivery tour on Christmas Eve, as he fell on the roof of the house of Scott (Tim Allen), a publicist who puts on his suit and immediately transforms to become the new Santa, so he will have the mission to replace him. Can be seen on Disney+.

The 1994 remake of “Miracle on 34th Street” is also a good option to watch with the family, as it portrays the Christmas spirit in a story starring Mara Wilson, actress famous for “Matilda”; In the plot, an old man who is hired to live with the children claims that he is the real Santa Claus. It is available on Disney+.

“The Christmas Chronicles”

In this story that can be seen on the Netflix platform, actor Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus, who joins forces with two little ones, who secretly get on his sleigh, to save Christmas before time runs out. Can they achieve it?

“Santa Claus: the movie”

In “Santa Claus: the movie” from 1985 you will be able to learn about the origins behind this emblematic character with a red suit and beard, as well as the mysteries that surround him, from his journey to deliver his toys, the elves who work with him and the reindeer from his sleigh. You can see it in full on YouTube.

“The origin of the guardians”

The Oscar-nominated animation “Rise of the Guardians” will show Santa Claus, along with the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy, to protect children from evil beings. It is available on Prime Video.

