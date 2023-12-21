Suara.com – Recently, Sandrinna Michelle's mother, Purwanti Skornicki, explained why she did not approve of her daughter dating Junior Roberts.

Purwanti Skornicki gave a scathing satire on the dating style of Sandrina Michelle and Junior Roberts, who often went in and out of the apartment.

Apart from that, Purwanti Skornicki does not approve of Sandrinna Michelle's relationship with Junior Roberts because her child often stops praying, does not fast and likes to eat haram food.

After trying to silence Sandrinna Michelle for 1 year, Purwanti Skornicki felt that she could no longer remain silent when she saw the behavior of a girl who was considered to be increasingly forgetting the afterlife and only pursuing the world.

“What is my child's way of dating? For 1 year I kept quiet, my child had enough. If my child no longer recognizes me as a mother, that's fine,” said Purwanti Skornicki, quoted from TikTok @netizenanom.

Junior Robets and Sandrinna Michelle. (Instagram)

Purwanti Skornicki doesn't mind that Sandrinna Michelle no longer sees her as a mother. However, Purwanti emphasized that only herself as a mother knows her child better than anyone else.

“People outside don't know, it's me who feels it. It's not anyone else, I'm the mother who feels it,” he said.

Purwanti Skornicki also emphasized that only she as a mother felt the behavior of her child, Sandrina Michelle, compared to other people.

Because of this, Purwanti Skornicki asked netizens not to blame her as a mother who had tried to warn her, but her child had not heard it.

“How my child treated me, I felt it, not anyone else. Don't blame the mother. A mother has warned her child, are you worried that I as a mother will care about my child?” he explained.

Even though there are still quite a lot of people who defend Sandrina Michelle, many also agree with Purwanti Skornicki's concerns as a mother.

A number of netizens actually compared Sandrinna Michelle's attitude with Nikita Willy and Arumi Bachsin when they were young.

They advised Sandrinna Michelle to obey her mother, like Nikita Willy and Arumi Bachsin, so that her life would be more enjoyable in the future. Because, they believe that Purwanti Skornicki's current attitude on social media is a form of worry and affection for her child.

“Sandrinna, try looking at Nikita Willy, who from childhood to adulthood always listened to her mother and went everywhere, her life is really perfect now, right? Because of what? Because she obeyed her mother and didn't get angry like this, you know Sandrinna!” said @twenty**.

“Sandrina, please wake up, heaven is at your mother's feet,” said @sasa**.

“Will Sandrinna be the second Lolly hahaha,” said @duaenam***.

“Arumi was like this before, but kept going back to her mother,” said @brandedcorner***.

“I agree with her mother because she's a girl. She should be able to take care of herself, I also see that Sandrinna looks different now,” said @sitinurhasa***.