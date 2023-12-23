Suara.com – Sandrinna Michelle finally returned home and reconciled with her mother, Purwanti Skornicki, after being teased many times on Instagram.

The moment when Sandrinna Michelle and her mother, Purwanti Skornicki reconciled, coincided with the celebration of Mother's Day which fell on Friday (22/12/2023).

Sandrinna Michelle returned home carrying a bouquet of blue roses as a form of Mother's Day greeting to her mother, Purwanti Skornicki.

In fact, Purwanti Skornicki did a live Instagram to show that her relationship with Sandrina Michelle had reconciled.

In the live Instagram, Purwanti Skornicki was seen continuously stroking Sandrinna's hair and face while talking about her child's birthday.

Sandrinna Michelle. (Instagram/sandrinna_11)

Purwanti Skornicki hopes that her daughter, Sandrinna Michelle, will always be healthy, have good fortune and be able to differentiate between good and bad in the future.

“Sandri's birthday doesn't celebrate anything, but of course a mother's prayers will accompany my child. Hopefully he will receive blessings from Allah SWT, health, long life and generous sustenance. You know what's best, amen,” said Purwanti Skornicki, Sandrinna Michelle's mother reported from Twitter @wonyscard.

However, Junior Roberts' girlfriend was just silent and engrossed in playing on her cellphone while her mother was doing live Instagram.

When her mother was worried that Sandrinna Michelle's body felt warm and thinner than before, the 16 year old artist tried to deny and defend herself that her body was not thin.

“Her body is a bit hot. I'm sad that Sandri is really thin,” said Purwanti Skornicki while stroking Sandrinna Michelle's hair and face.

“No, I'm not skinny,” said Sandrinna Michelle.

Purwanti Skornicki also expressed her feelings of being visited by her daughter, Sandrinna Michelle on Mother's Day.

“I'm sure you'll be happy, all of you will also be happy to see your mother having a child come to you. Happy, happy, thank God, very happy,” he said.

Purwanti Skornicki felt that her prayers had been answered, so her son returned home and reconciled with her. Before closing his Instagram live, he also hoped that Sandrinna Michelle would be a pious child in the future.

“Thank God, my mother's prayer was answered. So please pray for the best for my child. I hope that my child, Sandrinna, will be a pious, long-lived, beautiful child,” he continued.

Junior Robets and Sandrinna Michelle. (Instagram)

However, a number of netizens actually felt that Sandrinna Michelle's expression was displeased and depressed when she went live on Instagram with her mother, Purwanti Skornicki.

“But why? Sandrinna's expression doesn't like her mother when she's live? She doesn't show how happy she is when she's in front of the camera with her boyfriend. GWS Sandrinna, I hope you wake up quickly. Love your mother while she's still around,” said @dev_devi***.

“Her mother is still good, you know, pray for her too, why is her expression like that? Sandrinna, it's better if you focus on school and your career first,” said @evigirl***.