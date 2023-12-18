In Bologna the Giallorossi coach replaced the incredulous Portuguese midfielder in the 64th minute due to a technical choice, but the former PSG player had only started the match at the beginning of the second half in place of Spinazzola

17 December 2023

Curious episode at the Renato Dall'Ara, during Bologna-Roma, with a never banal José Mourinho as the protagonist. In a complex match for his team and already one goal behind, at half-time the Giallorossi coach decided not to let an understated Leonardo Spinazzola return to the field, playing the Renato Sanches card. Once the hosts conceded the second goal, however, the Special One once again restructured the lineup with a double change: in Edoardo Bove and Sardar Azmoun, out Diego Llorente. In addition to the Spanish defender, however, Mourinho also ousts Sanches himself from the match.

It's the 64th minute and therefore the cost is quickly made: the Portuguese midfielder leaves the match that he had started only 19 minutes earlier. Understandably surprised by the coach's decision, the former Paris Saint-Germain player then walks past the goal line with an expression that is anything but serene. So far Sanches has only played 228 minutes of the season spread across nine appearances, with one goal to his name. Ravaged by physical problems and constantly searching for optimal physical condition, it was certainly not a brilliant year for the 26-year-old who this time was rejected by Mourinho after just twenty minutes.

After the match, obviously the Special One was asked to account for the decision: “I want to publicly apologize to Renato Sanches, it's very hard for a footballer, but it's also hard for a coach, I've done it 3-4 times in my career and it's not easy”.

