The Roma midfielder commented on the series of physical problems that have been persecuting him since the beginning of the season. But it is not excluded that he could return to the Europa League

A series of injuries and absences that first caused many Roma fans to worry and then resign themselves to the evidence. Let’s talk about Renato Sanches’ far from successful career with the Giallorossi shirt: since his arrival in the capital the Portuguese has only made 7 appearances in the championship and Europa League (only 2 as a starter), but above all he found himself having to fight with a series of injuries – yet another in his career – which has already forced him to miss 11 matches to which we can add the last two in Serie A considering that the former Paris Saint-Germain remained on the bench during the matches against Sassuolo and Fiorentina. A roadmap that risks causing Tiago Pinto – who at the beginning of the season had personally guaranteed the player’s physical fitness – to lose one of the most important bets since he held the role of general manager in the Friedkin club.

CURSE

—

The worst thing is that Sanches doesn’t seem to see the light at the end of the tunnel yet. And to understand it, just listen to the Portuguese’s words during the interval between Fiorentina and Roma. Just before returning to the bench to watch the second half, Sanches stops to talk to Ikonè – his former teammate at Lille – and, without realizing that he is being filmed by one of the many cameras present in the Olimpico underpass, he lets himself go a confession about his physical condition: “I don’t know, someone probably put a curse on me.” Not exactly the response one would have expected from a player who is monitored daily by Trigoria’s medical staff. It is probably a sudden response dictated by discouragement and frustration at not being able to take to the field as and as much as he would like. A condition that is not easy to find yourself living in, so much so that you end up thinking of a spell or black magic. Fortunately for him, Fulvio Bernardini’s doctors and trainers continue to study the situation with the aim of sending him back onto the field as soon as possible – it could happen as early as Thursday evening in EL – without however invoking the intervention of an exorcist. For now we haven’t gone that far yet.