Il San Donato Group (GSD), leader of Italian private healthcare groups e chaired by former minister Angelino Alfano, announced that, in partnership con GKSD Investment Holding (GKSD), has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in American Heart of Poland (AHoP), the largest independent provider of cardiovascular care in Europe and one of the three largest providers of private healthcare in Poland.



Through this operation, the San Donato Group consolidates its position among the major European healthcare groups. It's about the first important international acquisition by GSD and a further step towards its continued growth. With this acquisition, the European leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is born, which will guarantee quality healthcare, the development of excellent scientific research and medical training of the highest level, also through the exchange of know-how between the two countries. The union of the two groups will be highly synergistic, thanks to the complementarity between the areas of excellence of the San Donato Group and AHoP and will pave the way for further developments.

For the acquisition, GSD and GKSD were supported by BNP Paribas (single financial advisor), LEK Consulting, Deloitte e GKSD Advisory, while Rymarz Zdort Maruta provided legal advice.

The operation was supported by the acquisition financing granted by a pool of primary Italian and international relationship institutions, which are: BNL BNP Paribas as sole Arranger, Coordinator and Agent, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB Division), UniCredit and Banco BPM as Mandated Lead Arranger with also the support of SACE. NCTM provided legal advice to the financing banks and to SACE. BonelliErede provided legal advice to GSD and GKSD on the financing structure in Italy.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kamel Ghribi, President of GKSD Investment Holding and Vice President of the San Donato Group, declared: «This is an acquisition of extraordinary importance in the context of the European Union which strengthens the international presence of the Group and develops excellent synergies in the cardiology sector and beyond. An important step in our growth path, which will bring added value first and foremost to patients.»

Adam Szlachta, CEO del gruppo American Heart of Poland (AHoP), commented: «American Heart of Poland is a leading national public healthcare provider in Poland, with strong plans for further growth. Being part of the San Donato Group allows us to further strengthen the quality of the country's healthcare services. GSD strongly supports AHoP's development plans which aim to significantly improve the quality of care available to Polish society.”

