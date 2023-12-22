Scorzè headquarters San Benedetto Group

San Benedetto, record turnover of 1 billion: bonus for male and female collaborators

The Board of Directors of Acqua Minerale San Benedetto SpA, through its President Enrico Zoppas, expresses satisfaction with the results achieved in 2023 and announces that it has decided to provide a bonus for all collaborators of the Group in recognition of the contribution that has allowed the Company to exceed one billion in turnover for the first time in its history and to confirm itself as the leader in non-alcoholic beverages in Italy. The announcement of the award took place during the annual Christmas greetings meeting and took by surprise the many workers present at the Scorzè headquarters and connected remotely from the Italian factories.

The prize of 600 euros will be awarded to all 2000 collaborators and collaborators of the Group's Italian factories – Scorzè (Venice), Paese (TV), Pocenia (Udine), Donato (Biella), Popoli (Pescara), Nepi (Viterbo), Viggianello (Potenza), Cutolo (Potenza) – as well as the workers from foreign factories in Spain, Poland and Hungary, and will be paid in January 2024 by crediting the company welfare portal.

“The goal that has been reached is truly important, the result of choices made difficult by the economic period we are experiencing and by the continuous commitment to maintaining a high value of the San Benedetto brand in the Italian and foreign markets” – declares Enrico Zoppas, President and CEO of Acqua Minerale San Benedetto SpA – “We have crossed a stormy sea and we are taking a moment to recover our energy , ready to start again towards even more ambitious goals. At this moment, as the Board of Directors, we felt in a united way the desire to thank our collaborators with a tangible sign, which is an appreciation for the work done but also a challenge to continue on this path”.

The welfare instrument allows for multiple benefits: from the family sphere (e.g. education, training, childcare, assistance for the elderly and disabled), to various services (e.g. transport season tickets, mortgage repayments, fuel vouchers), from free time (sports, travel, culture), health care (specialist visits, laboratory tests, check-ups, dental and dental care, nutrition and well-being, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, sports activities, spas and wellness centers) and supplementary social security. Furthermore, employees will have the possibility to extend the use of credit to purchase shopping vouchers or choose reimbursement for water, electricity and gas bills.

