If you want to give the perfect gift for this Christmas, look no further, because MediaMarkt brings you an offer for the high-end Samsung mobile phones and with this model you will surely be right. He Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently on promotion with a 27% discount, but only for a limited time. So don't hesitate to get one of the best phones on the market. Do you want to know its price and its spectacular features?

Christmas is just around the corner and the last purchases are coming up on these important dates. But if you haven't thought about a gift yet, we have thought of one that you will love. A mobile phone is essential in our lives and even more so if it has the latest news. To do this, we have thought of the best gift you could give. This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, a great machine that moves any application with ease that requires high performance. And now you can find it for 699 euros only during these weeks.

A marvel in screen and performance

If Samsung is characterized by something, it is the design of its smartphones, with exceptional quality. And the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is no wonder, as it is made of metal and glass with a size that fits perfectly in the hands and with an anti-fingerprint system that makes it even more elegant.

For its part, the screen has a FHD+ resolution 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, with technology 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, ideal for viewing a large selection of multimedia content. In addition, the panel also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness that reaches up to 1,750 nits, more than enough to play video games with wonderful fluidity in sunlight, without hindering light projection.

Likewise, this flagship of the South Korean brand registers a processor of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung, with 8 GB of RAM of the LPDDR5X model and 128 GB, it has the UFS 3.1 standard. This performance is an all-rounder to carry out day-to-day tasks and make the most of applications and games that require very powerful hardware. And the best thing is that its metal body barely heats up, which makes it more comfortable to use.

Cameras at another level

With the triple camera that mounts the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G you will take some breathtaking snapshots at any time of the day. On the one hand, its rear module is made up of a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and image stabilizer, a 12 MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree angles, and a telephoto sensor. 10 MP with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. Therefore, the front camera is perfect for taking selfie photos with a resolution of 12 MP and f/2.2 aperture.

Finally, the battery of this flagship has a capacity of 3.900 mAh with the possibility of 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging, so it won't take long to fully charge. Finally, add that you can use this Samsung without problem until late in the day, checking your social networks or watching your favorite movies and series on streaming apps, so its duration is guaranteed.