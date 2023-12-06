“I don’t think anyone can say that our design is similar to that of other manufacturers.” Those were the words of Henry Hongmin Kim, head of strategy and design for Samsung’s mobile division, in the interview he gave us in 2020. He did so at a key moment for Samsung: they had launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and that same year saw the light of day a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra that, although it had something to talk about due to its design, was effectively different from everything we had seen at that time.

The strategy has been changing in recent years, and Samsung has been adopting a philosophy that allows it to do two things: make its devices clearly recognizable and, on the other hand, avoid reactions to the surprise of possible generational changes.





If we access the Samsung website and take a look at its main models, we easily see that the design in its family is more similar than ever. Looking at it from a considerable distance, it would not be easy for an average user to distinguish a Samsung Galaxy A54 from a Samsung Galaxy S23.

Even the new family of devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, has a fairly similar back, except for the small metal strip that dresses its camera module. A clear design language: flat, minimalist and without risky movements.

On the one hand, this allows Samsung to manufacture clearly recognizable devices, on the other (and although there is no official data in this regard), the reuse of some components in models that barely change the design in the new generation, can translate into a containment dam. for future price increases.

A plan in which they do not seem to be alone





Sony, Apple and, for this year 2024, OnePlus, are other companies that follow the path of continuity when it comes to design. Generational leaps do not involve new interpretations of an aesthetic line: they involve refining it.

This also allows not make the previous generation design obsoleteadding improvements and touches to the new model to reinterpret an idea in which (a priori), the manufacturer strongly believed.

A few years ago, leading in design was breaking with everything before in the new model. The philosophy has completely changed

The war to lead in design is thus going from forcing manufacturers to reinvent the visual identity of their products year after year, to betting on a solid and recognizable line that improves generation after generation.

