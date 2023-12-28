The end of the year is approaching and with it the latest offers from MediaMarkt. Take advantage and go ahead and buy the new smartwatch from Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to be totally updated, with an offer that you cannot refuse. It is one of the best smart watches you can get today and you can save money more than 120 euros. If you want to know all the features and its price, do not hesitate to continue reading this article.

The panorama of the world of smart watches continues to boom and is the best complement for your mobile. If you are one of those who do sports daily or who usually take good walks regularly, the option to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch is more than safe, since it includes everything you need to improve your habits and the best of all is that it you can find with a 38% discount at MediaMarkt, marking a total price of 195 euros.

Larger and more resistant Super AMOLED screen

If there is something that we have to emphasize about Samsung devices, it is their excellent screen and this smartwatch is not far behind. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 has a screen 1.5-inch bright Super AMOLED larger than its predecessors, specifically up to 20% more voluminous. Regarding its design, the edges have been reduced, reflecting a thinner bezel, reducing it by 30% to monopolize a dial with plenty of room to customize it.

Also striking is the premium material with which the watch is built, with ultra-durable Sapphire sapphire crystal on the screen, and a very comfortable grip structure to easily navigate through the watch's menus. Also has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and boasts great shock resistance.

Customizable and great performance

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 has the possibility of exchange straps in an easy and simple way thanks to a small clasp that it contains on the sides of its sphere. Likewise, you can modify sphere type that you consider as if it were a desktop background. You have a lot of spheres available to customize, although you can also download them from the Samsung store.

Consequently, this smartwatch mounts a Exynos W930 processor with two cores at 1.4 GHz, with a power increase of 18% compared to the previous model, and a battery with good autonomy guaranteeing a duration of up to 40 hours. In addition, this new generation chip integrates a series of native applications with a cardiac monitoring pack, blood pressure measurement, bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor, or safety functions in case of emergency.

As for third-party tools, you can download WhatsApp, Telegram, Gmail, etc., and respond to messages without any problem thanks to the excellent interaction and compatibility that the Android smartwatch has for its operating system. Wear OS.

In order to enjoy all the functions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 you must download the application Samsung Wear y Samsung Healthunless you already have one of the South Korean brand's devices, in which case you will only have to connect the watch and enjoy its benefits.