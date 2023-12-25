For years there have been good deals all year round, even in the middle of Christmas. And Amazon is the best place, because you always find some bargain. The one we highlight today is this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, which is one of the most powerful and one of our favorites with Android.

In addition to being one with a large screen and one where the pen works best for taking notes and drawing, it is now discounted on Amazon by 31%, making it one of the best quality-price tablets on the market right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with charger included is now discounted on Amazon for only 529 euros.

Features and price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung's new compact tablet with an 11-inch screen and 5G connectivity.

Taking into account this piece of offer, the Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the best options you can find, if not the best. On the one hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, although more modern, is little better than good, but it costs much more for a little improvement.

If we stay with the Galaxy Tab S8 range we will discover the same with the Galaxy Tab S8+ which is at the price of an iPad. And if we are going to spend 1,000 euros on a tablet, it should be an iPad with an M1 chip at least.

In addition, this Galaxy S8, although it has an LCD screen instead of OLED, looks fantastically good thanks to its enormous resolution of 2560×1600, refresh rate of 120 Hz and, as if that were not enough, Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Inside we find one of the most powerful processors on the market yet, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, ideally accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

In addition, there is a great quality-price advantage when buying this tablet if we compare it with an iPad Pro for example, and that is that the Galaxy Tab S8 includes the S-Pen pencil while at Apple you have to buy everything separately. part and have a very high price.

Be that as it may, if what you want is a good tablet with a large screen, powerful, and you don't mind that it has Android, there is no model that gives more for less right now than this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

