Samsung’s display division for smart devices, Samsung Display, is facing an organizational reorganization with a clear purpose: to focus on production capacity for respond to Apple’s demands both for extended reality devices and for their future… foldables.

The Elec points out that these technologies will “flourish” in the market in the coming years, so Samsung is redistributing its resources to respond to the imminent demand.

Currently, Samsung Display is the leader in the territory of OLED display sales. And, if we talk about folding phones, the data indicates that there is hardly any competition. Despite this, the source points out that the Display division wants to boost its growth even further.

The main focus will be focus on the foldable trend, revealing that both Samsung Display and LG Display are already working on Apple’s foldable (plural) product projects. Regarding Apple’s foldable devices, predictions do not usually point in clear directions.

In 2021, Kuo predicted that we would see an eight-inch foldable iPhone. Now rumors tell us about a possible foldable iPad, leaving it up in the air what would happen to the foldable iPhone and when.

The presentation of the Apple Vision Pro also seems to open the door to greater demand for XR (extended reality) panels, also reorganizing the microdisplay team to increase its commercial contribution in the market. Samsung Display plans to develop new organic diodes in the long term to dominate this technology with an iron fist.

In the coming years we will not only see iterations of the Apple Vision Pro, but also economical versions of them that Apple itself is already working on. Focusing on this demand and, predictably, what future competition will have, is key for Samsung.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | Augmented Reality: what it is and how it differs from Virtual Reality