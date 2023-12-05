Samsung believes in modularity when we talk about software. This means that One UI is compatible with an unknown application called Good Lock, through which we can install different modules in the system. These are applications that are natively integrated into One UI, and that allow you to expand the functionalities of the ROM.

One of the apps that became most popular with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 was Camera Assistant, an app that allows you to change more than relevant functions when taking photos. This app is beginning to reach Samsung’s flagship mid-range phones like the A54, so we are going to tell you what happens with this app, what it is for, and why it is hidden.

One UI is a complex ROM, one of the heaviest on Android and, therefore, one of the most complete. It includes its own application store, from which it is possible to download Good Lock modules. Camera Assistant is a rare bird in the world of Android software: It is the access door to all the functions that the camera really has. But if we don’t know this app, we will never be able to enjoy them.





For example, this app allows us a direct shortcut to 2x zoom using a sensor, control the work of automatic HDR, control the degree of softening of the photographs (make them more or less soft, force the edges more or less…) , control the degree of noise reduction, etc.

The problem? When we open the Samsung camera for the first time, Camera Assistant is not mentioned. It is not one of the functions downloadable from the application itself like Expert RAW, but we have to look for it on our own.

Since yesterday, December 4, this application is compatible with Samsung’s flagship mid-range devices: the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A53. It is necessary to have Android 14 based on One UI 6.0 installed to enjoy it.

This opens the door for the rest of the devices in the Galaxy family, as they are updated to Android 14, to have compatibility (if Samsung wants it) with Camera Assistant.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | The best apps for Android: new, essential and hidden gems