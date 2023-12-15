The new Intel Core Ultra are here and all manufacturers are taking the opportunity to launch their new models. Samsung could not be missing, which has been offering a high level with its laptops for a few years now. The new ones are now official Samsung Galaxy Book4which come in four different models: the Book4 Ultra, the Book4 Pro in 16″ and 14″ and the Book4 Pro 360.

For this generation, Samsung has taken a step forward in terms of power in its Ultra version, which comes equipped with up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. All this in an ultra-thin design that does not exceed 2 kg in weight. . These are all its features.

Technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Book4

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16″

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14″

samsung galaxy book4 pro 360

dimensions

355,4 x 250,4 x 16,5mm

355,4 x 250,4 x 12,5mm

312,3 x 223,8 x 11,6mm

355,4 x 252,2 x 12,8mm

weight

1,86 kg

1,65 kg

1,23 kg

1,66 kg

screen

16″ AMOLED WQXGA+

(2.880 x 1.800 px)

400 nits

120 Hz

Tactile

16″ AMOLED WQXGA+

(2.880 x 1.800 px)

400 nits

120 Hz

Tactile

14″ AMOLED WQXGA+

(2.880 x 1.800 px)

400 nits

120 Hz

Tactile

16″ AMOLED WQXGA+

(2.880 x 1.800 px)

400 nits

120 Hz

Tactile

processor

Intel Core Ultra 9

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 5

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 5

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 5

gpu

NVIDIA RTX 4070

NVIDIA RTX 4050

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

memory

16 / 32 / 64 GB LPDDR5X

16 / 32 GB LPDDR5X

16 / 32 GB LPDDR5X

16 / 32 GB LPDDR5X

Storage

512GB/1/2TB

256/512GB/1TB

256/512GB/1TB

512GB / 1TB

camera

1080p

1080p

1080p

1080p

connectivity

WiFi 6E, BT 5.3

WiFi 6E, BT 5.3

WiFi 6E, BT 5.3

WiFi 6E, BT 5.3

S Pen

sound

Altavoces AKG (5Wx2 + 2Wx2)

Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone

Altavoces AKG (5Wx2 + 2Wx2)

Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone

Altavoces AKG (5Wx2 + 2Wx2)

Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone

Altavoces AKG (5Wx2 + 2Wx2)

Dolby Atmos

Dual microphone

battery

76 Wh

Carga 140W

76 Wh

Charge 65W

63 Wh

Charge 65W

76 Wh

Charge 65W

ports

2 x Thunderbolt 4, USB A, HDMI 2.1, microSD, jack 3.5mm

2 x Thunderbolt 4, USB A, HDMI 2.1, microSD, jack 3.5mm

2 x Thunderbolt 4, USB A, HDMI 2.1, microSD, jack 3.5mm

2 x Thunderbolt 4, USB A, HDMI 2.1, microSD, jack 3.5mm

operating system

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

precio

—

—

—

—

Ultra-slim design without losing performance





We are looking at laptops with a stylized design in an aluminum body. The Galaxy Book4 arrive with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens. They are touch-sensitive, offer up to 400 nits of brightness and 'Vision Booster' technology that applies algorithms to try improve visibility and color outdoors. Combined with glare-reducing glass, Samsung promises that these Book4s offer a great outdoor experience.

But if the Galaxy Book4 stands out for something, it is for offering the latest generation components from Intel and NVIDIA in a compact body. In the case of the Pro models we have versions with the new 'Meteor Lake' Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7. If we go to the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, a version with the powerful Intel Core Ultra 9, along with an 8 GB NVIDIA RTX 4070.

The cooling system has been renewed, with a vapor chamber 11% larger than the previous generation and a double fan. At the battery level, the 16-inch models come with 76 Wh. The Ultra model offers a 140W charger, which promises to reach 55% of the battery in 30 minutes.





Windows 11 Home is the operating system of choice. At a security level, Samsung incorporates Knox, its dedicated chip, in all models.

The sound of the Galaxy Book4 is based on four AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support. They have a double microphone and are compatible with the LE Audio standard, which reduces latency when connecting with headphones. If they are Samsung's own Buds, they will be able to connect automatically and exchange between multiple devices.

For ports, the Book4 comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 and microSD slot.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 has an added design where the screen can rotate 180º and also incorporates the S-Pen.

Availability and price of the Galaxy Book4

The new Samsung Galaxy Book4 are now official in Korea, where they will go on sale starting next January 2024. The Galaxy Book4 Ultra will be available in gray, while the Book4 Pro in gray and silver. At the moment there are no confirmed prices.

Samsung is expected to announce final details on its international availability to coincide with the unveiling of the Galaxy S24, which is expected early next year.

