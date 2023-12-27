Suara.com – Samsung launched the Galaxy A25 5G alongside the Galaxy A15 5G in Vietnam earlier this month and is now available in India.

Samsung Galaxy A25 is the company's latest budget 5G smartphone.

Reporting from the Gizmochina page, Wednesday (27/12/2023), let's see what A25 has to offer in this article.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G looks like other Samsung phones with a flat frame and vertically aligned cameras.

But apart from that, it comes with a new raised platform for the buttons on the side called the 'key island'.

The device features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specifications. (Samsung)

The screen has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1000 nits.

Under the hood, the phone uses an Exynos 1280 SoC. Software-wise, the device boots One UI 6 based on Android 14.

As for optics, there is a triple camera system on the back and a 13MP front camera.

The rear setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro camera.

Connectivity options offered by the Galaxy A25 5G include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, this product is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Price in India

8GB + 128GB – 26,999 Rupees or around Rp. 4.99 million 8GB + 256GB – 29,999 Rupees or around Rp. 5.55 million. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specifications. (Samsung)

So, when will Samsung bring the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy 25 5G to Indonesia? We look forward to the latest news.