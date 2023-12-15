Talking about ISOCELL, in general, is talking about the popular sensors that Samsung manufactures for mobile phones. It is mounted on both the company's flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and some of its direct rivals.

Despite being one of the leaders in mobile hardware, Samsung wants to fully enter automotive territory. At the sensor level, it will do so with the ISOCELL Auto 1H1, the new automotive image sensor for ADAS Made from scratch for this purpose.

ADAS, in addition to being mandatory in new cars, are essential when determining the safety of a vehicle. He ISOCELL 1H1 It is an 8.3 megapixel sensor with CornerPixel technology, a structure that promises to respond accurately in both high-light and darker environments. Its size is 1/1.7″, and it is capable of recording at a frame rate of 36 FPS.

The sensor's small photodiodes capture brightness with low saturation, while larger pixels absorb maximum luminosity. The sensor structure also promises avoid flickering of elements such as traffic lights, LED car headlights or traffic signs, to detect them with the greatest possible precision.

It is also capable of capturing scenes with hardly any shake (something completely to be expected when we record and photograph in motion), to help capture even better objects that may cross us on the street.

The implementation of the sensor is subject to the will of the manufacturer. Samsung clarifies that it can be used to measure information around the vehicle, although the hardware is available to brands to incorporate it as they see fit.

Image | Mini

