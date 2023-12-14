Samsung's commitment to QD-OLED technology is indisputable. In 2019, several South Korean media revealed that this company had begun to restructure its LCD panel factories to start the production of QD-OLED matrices, a decision that aligned in a resounding way the future of the subsidiary of this company specialized in the manufacture of display panels and that of this organic panel production technology.

Over the last two years, Samsung and Sony have placed high-quality QD-OLED matrix televisions in stores, but these panels are not the exclusive property of TVs; We can also find them in some monitors not only from Samsung itself, but also from other brands, such as Alienware, MSI or Philips. And in the coming months many more will arrive with even more attractive features. We know this because Samsung has just confirmed that it has begun large-scale manufacturing of its QD-OLED panels for next-generation monitors.

2024 will be the year of QD-OLED monitors

We don't say it; Samsung Display foresees it, although we share it if finally the monitor manufacturers put all their efforts and make the most of the new organic matrices: 2024 will be the year in which QD-OLED monitors they will definitely take off. And it is difficult to resist the panels that this brand has just officially started manufacturing on a large scale: 31.5-inch QD-OLED matrices with 4K UHD resolution.

Samsung is going to start mass manufacturing of 27″ 1440p QD-OLED panels with 360 Hz and 0.03 ms

However, this is not all. And this brand has also confirmed that it is going to begin mass manufacturing of 27-inch QD-OLED panels with QHD resolution (1440p), a refresh rate of 360 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms. The dream of any gamer, no matter how demanding, especially if he is an enthusiast of first-person action titles. To achieve such a high refreshment in an organic matrix, Samsung has used an artificial intelligence algorithm that it calls 'Quantum Enhancer'. It will be interesting to see how it works when we have the opportunity to analyze one of these monitors in depth.

There is another important fact that is worth not overlooking. To manufacture its next-generation 4K UHD QD-OLED panels, Samsung is using inkjet printing technology, a solution that is presumably similar to what TCL is using to produce the IJP (Ink-Jet Printing) matrices it plans to use. break into the OLED television market. Thanks to this technique, Samsung has managed to produce matrices with a density of 140 DPI, the same as a 65-inch 8K television. Let's hope that in addition to refining these features, Samsung has also improved the resistance of these panels to the retention of static images.

