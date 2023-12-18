Sam Altman, the man who revolutionized our lives with ChatGpt

One year ago, with the launch of ChatGPT, which brought the artificial intelligence revolution into our homes, Sam Altman he emerged as a pioneer, taking the baton from an Elon Musk now busy with the affairs of Twitter (now X). Altman has emerged as the trailblazer leading humanity toward a future of fascinating and frightening innovations, according to reports from the Courier's Economy.



Among Silicon Valley's many digital geniuses, Altman stands out for his commitment to making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone for free, through his venture, OpenAI. However, he has always warned of the risks associated with this new technology, pushing for the implementation of government rules and controls. Altman's reassuring image, however, has recently been dented from the battle for control of OpenAI.

Far from the beginning of his adventure in artificial intelligence, Altman, who grew up as a precocious technological genius, has always displayed an internal contradiction. On the one hand, the fear of creating technologies that are difficult to control, on the other, the drive to develop them quickly for commercial applications. This dualism was described by Peter Thiel, a longtime friend of Altman, as a combination of optimism and a survivalist mentality.

Despite the crises and challenges, Altman continued his mission with OpenAI, helping to speed up machine learning and experimenting with more efficient language models, such as the famous ChatGPT. However, its recent dispute with ChatGPT has led to a number of changes, including Altman's temporary firing.

Altman's story is characterized by a constant balance between the vision of a better future through technology and an awareness of the risks involved. As he stands as a new digital leader, his ability to manage future challenges, including internal tensions within OpenAI, still remains a subject of debate.

