Salernitana are in last place, 5 points from fourth-last place which is worth saving, Milan 9 from leaders Inter: at the Arechi on Friday a match will be played which for the objectives of both teams has only one positive result : victory. The precedents say Milan, which in Salerno has lost only once in history, 75 years ago. Last season the Rossoneri won 2-1. An encore is possible