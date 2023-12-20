(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Ministry of Health rethinks healthcare with an innovative One Health approach Simit Congress, 'fundamental vaccines for frail and over 65' Salutequità, 10 access levers proposed for relaunching the NHS And again National Bariatric Surgery Day, from Sicob Manifesto and Infopoint to fight obesity Jak inhibitors, fast-acting and safe drugs for atopic dermatitis and its comorbidities The Christmas holidays can cause anxiety and depression, the remedies of the psychiatrist Adelia Lucattini