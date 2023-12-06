In this issue: The results of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with multiple sclerosis” in the EcoSM project Sexual education, Durex always alongside young people Aifa approves Axi-cel reimbursement for large-scale diffuse lymphoma B cells, highly pre-treated relapsed refractory and follicular B cells Fibromyalgia, no money for inclusion in the Lea, cold shower for the 2 million who suffer from it And again Gilead presents the second season of the podcast “The road ahead” Biotech (pronunciation : baiotec), “Early Bioneers” projects awarded for biotechnology applied to medicine “New options. New paths” against lung cancer MSD Animal Health presents the first White Paper on One Health for sustainability in animal, human and environmental health. Followed by the Salus TV Special entitled: Jak inhibitors, the new frontier for treating atopic dermatitis, alopecia and vitiligo