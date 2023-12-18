There was no turning point and the club will evaluate the situation between the match against the Rossoneri and the one against Verona. But the priorities are a manager and strengthening the team. Pippo: “If Salernitana is this, it won't be relegated”

Roberto Guerriero

December 18th – 11.54pm – Salerno

What will be the future of Pippo Inzaghi? The question is inevitable after the defeat against Atalanta, the tenth in the league. In Bergamo his Salernitana team showed some signs of recovery even if they didn't like the collapse in the final minutes. “If Salernitana is this, it won't be relegated,” said Inzaghi; his management brought five points in eight games, two more than his predecessor Paulo Sousa in the same number of games but with a decidedly more affordable calendar. With the coach from Piacenza the desired turning point did not take place and Salernitana inevitably reflected on what to do. In four days there is Milan at Arechi, then the last away match of the year in Verona in a direct clash for survival which could have enormous value for the Campania team.

the society

—

“Let's wait for these three matches before deciding,” president Danilo Iervolino said last week when speaking about Salernitana's crisis and the decisions to be taken to reverse the negative trend. Naturally, Inzaghi is also under scrutiny, wanted by the top manager after Sousa's dismissal. Bergamo's progress will also have to be reiterated against Milan but now the results are also needed to move up an increasingly complicated ranking. “I had a complicated calendar, but let's start from this attitude to get out of this situation”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the priority

—

A new management figure should arrive shortly (the dream is the return of Walter Sabatini) who will have to decide what to do also with regards to technical management but at the moment the priority seems to be linked more to strengthening the team which continues to show limits. In Bergamo, Salernitana lost again, conceding another four goals (thirty-four in sixteen matchdays) and in recent months defensive problems have been a constant.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED