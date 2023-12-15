The patron of the Campanians bluntly: “There are those who don't love the city, if things were to go wrong for many of them it could be the sporting grave”

Words intended to spark discussion, which divide and fuel the debate. President Danilo Iervolino, after the protests of recent days and with Salernitana at the bottom of the table with only eight points, has decided to interrupt his press silence. And he did it by first talking about the team's malaise with targeted accusations. “He doesn't want to sweat, I don't think that the signing campaign has created a negative value compared to that of last season – said Iervolino in remote connection from his office in Rome -. The problems are nestled in a torn environment, we are unable to create the right harmony, there are players who don't like Salerno and Salernitana, they don't want to stay. They are here but they would like to stay elsewhere, they have disregarded all their commitments.”

“We have to work with them – continued Iervolino -, they have to take on their responsibilities, they have to play in Salerno for the joy of doing it, otherwise if things were to go wrong for many of them it could be their sporting death. I will have a very strong fist. The market of January will depend on many variables, based on the revenue from transfers and the team's next results. We will be more careful to sign players with the mad desire to stay here and love these colours, this city. Two years ago we saved ourselves, we will try to do it even now.”

But Iervolino also wanted to respond to the fans, that is, to those who asked for a confrontation after the defeat against Bologna and to those who displayed protest banners in the city. “I have always respected the city and the fans, with commitment, love and actions. I have never offended anyone, I respect and will always respect the fans. If they thought with those banners they were provoking something in their favor they were very wrong. On Sunday I couldn't meeting them, my son was scared and I was thinking about the solutions to adopt for the team. I would have done it in other ways, but not anymore”, underlined the entrepreneur.

On the market, Salernitana will try to strengthen defense and midfield above all but incoming operations will have to be carefully evaluated. Possible divorce with sporting director Morgan De Sanctis and the arrival of a new manager (Foggia or Petrachi) and trust in coach Pippo Inzaghi. The future? “Salernitana is not for sale and no one has come forward. I am more demotivated and less motivated, I am human and, therefore, a little more dull because the team is not there, because the results are not arriving and because part of the fans decided to end that beautiful relationship we had. I never expected to experience this situation, I roll up my sleeves and move on, it's the story of my life. I never thought about abandoning it.”

