Suara.com – Much discussed about the case of infidelity he experienced, Ira Nandha got a lot of public attention. Not a few are looking for a salary comparison of Elmer Syaherman and Ira Nandha, who has stopped being a flight attendant and focused on being a TikTok content creator.

As a creator on TikTok, Ira Nandha's income will of course depend on the content created, the products entered into his account to be promoted, as well as various other variables. It cannot be known clearly, but there is always an estimate that can be given.

Salary comparison of Elmer Syaherman and Ira Nandha

Elmer Syaherman himself is known to work as a pilot for an airline operating in Indonesia. In the pilot profession, it is still divided into several other categories, and receives different salaries.

In general, there are three groups of pilots that exist. The first is called the second officer, then the second is called the co-pilot, and the third is the captain. Of the three captain positions, the highest average salary is compared to the other two.

Referring to several sources, the salary ranges for these three groups of pilots are as follows.

Second officer, ranges from IDR 15,000,000 to IDR 20,000,000 per monthCo-pilot, ranges from IDR 35,000,000 to IDR 40,000,000 per monthCaptain, ranges from IDR 47,700,000 to more than IDR 50,000,000 per month

Of course, if seen directly, the value is quite large. However, this range is only general, because each airline has its own policies, taking into account different variables for each company.

So what about Ira Nandha's monthly income?

As a content creator, a TikToker's income will depend on many things. Starting from endorsements received, brands that collaborate, to advertising results that come in on impressions and gifts given by followers and even commissions from affiliate programs with linked stores.

However, the income earned by Ira Nandha as a creator can be estimated from the followers he has.

As of the time this article was written, Ira Nandha's account had more than 1.8 million followers. With this number of followers, the estimated monthly income could reach US$12,000 or around Rp. 184,681,200.

Once again, the salary range that both of them receive is only a range, not a definite figure that can be used as a reference with one hundred percent accuracy.

That was a glimpse of the salary comparison of Elmer Syaherman and Ira Nandha that can be presented in this short article. Hopefully it will be a useful article, and hopefully the parties involved in this case will quickly get the best out of their actions.

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian