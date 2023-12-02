After an agreement between the Government and the business and labor sectors, it was decided to raise the minimum wage from 207 pesos a day to 249 pesos, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced when reporting the details of the fifth consecutive salary increase that he has made during his six-year term, and which will end next year. The adjustment will also be applied in the free zone of the northern border where the minimum wage will go from 312 pesos per day to 375 pesos.

The increase in minimum wages will benefit 6.9 million insured workers, who will be able to purchase 86% of the basic family food basket, stated the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), José Medina Mora.

For its part, Conacyt researcher Ángel Edoardo Ruiz mentioned that “most formal jobs do not have the minimum wage, so if you already earn 300 pesos, you will not notice the increase.”unless a direct increase is made with the employer.”

The president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco), Héctor Tejada, considered that For organized commerce, it is necessary to review the tax burden on salaries in order to reduce it and promote formal employment.

Analysts estimate that the salary increases that have been made in recent years have not generated a greater impact on prices due to the policies to combat inflation maintained by the López Obrador Government, which include fuel subsidies.

In Mexico, wage increases are decided by the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami), where representatives of the Government, employers and unions participate. In October, inflation reached an annualized rate of 4.26%, accumulating nine consecutive months of deceleration.

“Despite the difficult circumstances and challenges that we have had to overcome due to the ravages of the pandemic and increases in labor costs, our goal of recovering the purchasing power of the general minimum wage remains unchanged,” said Medina Mora.

The goal of the private sector is that by 2026 a minimum wage will be enough to purchase two food baskets and not one. He recalled that this goal was raised since 2016 when the Confederation proposed a “New Salary Culture” that recovers the line of well-being of families.

Who benefits most?

The 20% increase in minimum wages will directly benefit more than 6.5 million workers assigned to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)and which represent more than 29% of the total, according to preliminary estimates from the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami).

There is also a group of professional minimum salaries related to more than 60 professions, trades and special jobs that will also benefit from the increase, such as, for example: warehouse managers, gas stations, agricultural laborers, mechanics, hairdressers, hotel roomkeepers, domestic workers, nightstands, drivers, cashiers, etc.

Likewise, there is an important segment of workers who earn less or more than a minimum wage who indirectly also benefit from the increase in minimum wages.

How much will it cost companies?

On the other hand, it is recognized that the salary increase will put pressure on the labor costs of companies, especially micro businesses that total 4.4 million establishments (96% of the national total) and that employ 9.5 million workers (35% of formal employment).

It is estimated that a 20% increase in minimum wages represents an increase in the labor costs of micro companies of between 9.35% and 12.66%, while for large companies that have more than 251 workers, the increase is just between 0.6% and 1.28% approximately.

To the above, it should be added that, with the recent increase, the increase in minimum wages in the current six-year term will reach almost triple (181.7%), which has allowed more than 4.1 million people to escape poverty. .

However, on the other hand, the salary increase has constituted a severe burden for microenterprises, which constitute the majority of businesses in the country.

CCE highlights accumulated increase

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) highlighted that the 20% increase agreed for minimum wages starting in 2024 shows the commitment of employers to the well-being of workers.

From 2018 to 2024, minimum wages recorded a cumulative increase of 113%, and in those same six years, the increase at the border was 221 percent.

From 2023 to 2024, general minimum wages will rise from 207.4 pesos to 248.9 pesos per day, while in the Northern Border Free Zone they will go from 312.4 to 374.9 pesos per day.

They will create strategies to guarantee a better quality of life for workers and their families, since the goal is for a minimum wage to be enough to buy two food and non-food baskets.

The increases still need to continue to achieve this, since the 2024 minimum wage will cover 86% of these two basic baskets.

The CCE and its member organizations reaffirm their commitment to improving the income of workers, as well as their willingness to dialogue with all sectors.

Voice of the expert

Ángel Edoardo Ruiz, researcher and labor activist

Increase in salary impacts a few and little

For the sixth consecutive year, there will be a double-digit percentage increase in the minimum wage in Mexico, but even so, the increase is insufficient, given that it does not impact the majority of workers, nor does it cover basic needs.

“It has an immediate economic impact for companies, but it is also an act of social justice to improve salaries,” explained Dr. Ángel Edoardo Ruiz, SNI Conacyt researcher.

For her part, the teacher in the Amparo Trial, Araceli Estrada Sánchez, highlighted that this increase was necessary due to a clause in the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), in which she points out that the Mexican minimum wage must be approved with the two commercial partners.

“This increase is mainly due to the fact that Mexico must comply with a T-MEC; This increase is important because at an international level, Mexico continues to be one of the countries that has the lowest salaries.”

Regarding the complaints of the employer representatives about this 20% increase in the minimum wage, Dr. Ruiz said that they must accept this situation and adjust to reality, while teacher Estrada pointed out that this will bring them benefits with more productivity, derived from a better work environment, although he assured that the increase is still short.

The increase approved by the National Minimum Wages Commission will be from 207.44 to 248.93 pesos by 2024.

