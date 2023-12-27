At least interesting Nintendo content for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director Masahiro Sakurai! As you know, months ago Sakurai created a YouTube channel where he uploads videos explaining typical things and tips when developing a video game.

In the video that we leave you below, we can learn that Masahiro Sakurai, director of the title, has reaffirmed its commitment to video game development. In his latest development video, Sakurai has talked about the evolution of game developers, highlighting how some have found success in areas other than video games. Although some could interpret this as a sign that Sakurai will step away from the industryhe has assured followers that he is still working on creating games.

Sakurai clearly stated in the video that “continue creating games for the moment”, although he did not offer details about his current projects. This leaves open the question about his future developments, which has sparked speculation among followers eager to know more about his next creations.

Remember that the creative launched his own YouTube channel a few months ago after stopping sharing daily screenshots of the fighting game. Specifically, there are two versions: one in English and one in Japanese. Both channels are called Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games and are expected to offer information on how to make games more fun in their development.

Right now it already exceeds 570,000 subscribers. We leave you with the Sakurai video that we were telling you about:

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

