Everything suggests that Formula 1 will land in Madrid sooner or later for a grand prix near IFEMA, but nothing has been decided yet. However, the excitement in the city to host the highest category of motorsport is palpable in the atmosphere, and someone who knows everything surrounding the Spanish capital very well is Carlos Sainz.

At the presentation event of his Audi, the Spaniard was asked what he thought of the Madrid Grand Prix and whether he was enthusiastic about it, and he replied bluntly: “I think you can guess the answer to this question. I think that the presence of a Grand Prix in Spain is fundamental, I don't know if in the end it will be one or two, but if it were confirmed, and it could be a reality, if the Spanish Grand Prix came to Madrid, like any Madrilenian, (I would be ) happy, I know what a Grand Prix entails and the impact it leaves on a city.”

However, there is still something to resolve, and that is contracts, as Barcelona does not want to lose its place in a calendar that is highly coveted by many venues, and it seems very unlikely that Formula 1 will want to have two races in Spain. This is what the three-time winner of the Dakar Rally spoke about, noting that “there is no written rule” that the most important races must be held in a certain place.

“I think that, on the other hand, Catalonia has had it for many years and has enjoyed it, there is no written rule that it has to be in one place for life, it was also in Jerez at the time “, explained the Spaniard. “These are processes in the motoring world that are going forward and if it were to actually happen, I would be very happy. I encourage anyone who has the ability to decide, and I think it is a private initiative, so no one can point the finger at anyone and that the money go somewhere, I think if it's done, it will be a success.”

Furthermore, the three-time winner of the Touareg Trophy, if the event finally becomes reality, would see his son competing on the streets of the capital, the place where he grew up: “Madrid, the site where he was chosen, logistically, is unbeatable at world, and for Madrid, knowing what this city is like, it would be fantastic, and if we add to this, if it comes, which is not confirmed, that Carlos (Sainz) will race in Formula 1, racing in your city, I who have experienced in some race or rally, it's fantastic, it's unique.”

“If he is lucky enough, he will really enjoy that grand prix, and all the Spaniards who want to come to Madrid, we all know that it is a fun city, capable of giving the best, so we are happy,” said the two-time world champion WRC.