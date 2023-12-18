Square Enix announced SaGa Emerald Beyond release date, the new chapter of the famous JRPG series born thirty-four years ago. It was during a live streaming dedicated to the celebration of this anniversary that the Japanese publisher made the announcement.

During the streaming they were covered in depth the eclectic heroes of SaGa Emerald Beyond and their stories. Series producer Masanori Ichikawa, series general director Akitoshi Kawazu and localization director Neal Broadley introduced two key characters from SaGa Emerald Beyond, gifted with the rare ability to see the mysterious Emerald Waves: Tsunanori Mido and Ameya Aisling.

Tsunanori descends from the illustrious Mido family, gifted with the unique ability to control kugutsu puppets, which she uses to complete all kinds of tasks. Tsunanori joins the Cathedral projectformed by a group of explorers who investigate other worlds, with the goal of repairing their city's weakened barrier and recovering their lost spiritual energy.

Under the false identity of student Yumeha Izumi from Miyako City, Ameya is actually a witch from Pulchra whose powers have been stolen. By following the mysterious Emerald Waves, Ameya hopes to discover who stole her mana and become the best witch she has ever been.

SaGa Emerald Beyond will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices from April 25, 2024.

Previous article

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, new screenshots released