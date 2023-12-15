It was at the last Nintendo Direct when Square Enix took the opportunity to announce the return of SaGa with a new delivery that looks quite promising. Now, and after sharing that it would arrive sometime in 2024, it was confirmed that those interested in Emerald Beyond will be able to enjoy it next April.

The title will expand the free narrative system that identifies the franchise

As you surely know, those responsible for the game promised that the project is intended for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles and mobile devices, so a large part of the community will be able to enjoy the return of the saga.

Now, and to celebrate that the game confirmed its release date for April 25, its developers at Square Enix published a new trailer that you have to see, so we leave it for you below.

This is the new trailer for the title:

As you could see, SaGa Emerald Beyond is a completely original adventure that will bring back the iconic franchise, where you can meet a cast of unique heroes to discover 5 different stories.

It is worth mentioning that this proposal will allow you to use flashes, combos in each battle and experience your own story, which will be created through the choices you make and actions you take in a total of 17 worlds.

In addition, you will have the opportunity to choose between 6 main characters with diverse origins and different objectives, so each journey will be unique and will allow you to tell a story with the largest number of branching plots of any game in the series.

SaGa Emerald Beyond will arrive on April 25, 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile devices.

Will you give this installment a chance? Tell us in the comments.

