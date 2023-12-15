Today we have been able to see an updated launch window for one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about SaGa Emerald Beyond, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. Recently, it has been shared that this game will be released on April 25, 2024 as detailed by Square Enix.

In this way, fans already know when they will be able to get it on Nintendo Switch. We'll keep an eye out for more details to be shared between now and the release date available at this time. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Are you looking forward to this premiere? If you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game.

Complex and exciting intertwined stories await users in the role-playing game SaGa Emerald Beyond. They will be able to live the dramatic stories of six characters from various origins, among them, a young man who fights with puppets that have a life of their own; a witch who disguises herself as a student to hide her identity; a crime-fighting duo; a robotic singer who lost her voice and her body: and a king of darkness who has recently awakened.

Players will choose one of these heroes and travel through 17 interconnected worlds as they create their own adventure with stories that branch out based on the decisions they make and the actions they take. In addition, they must use strategy to dominate turn-based combat, slow down enemy actions and execute devastating United Attacks. Players will decide how the story develops when SaGa Emerald Beyond comes to Nintendo Switch.

