Chiara Ferragni Safilo campaign

The eyewear brand Safilo breaks its collaboration with Chiara Ferragni

Safilo Group announces the interruption of the licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of the brand's eyewear collections Chiara Ferragni following violation of contractual commitments undertaken by the trademark owner. According to Affaritaliani.it, a licensing contract was signed in September 2021 for the creation of the first eyewear collection Of Chiara Ferragni. The decision made has immediate effect and it's not in any way reversible. Again according to Affaritaliani.it, the decision was made because they were required in the contract principles of good faith e good behaviour and these are issues also contained in the company's code of ethics. The fact that the Antitrust intervened, in addition to all the other rumors, convinced the company that it was time to reach a termination of the contract with immediate effect.