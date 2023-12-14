The former coach: “Inzaghi's team didn't press and let Real Sociedad's setters play the game. Sarri performed a kind of miracle in the Champions League. I expect Milan to return to being a team”

Three out of four teams are already seated in their seats for the round of 16 (Lazio are fighting for first place in the group this evening), and one (Milan) is looking for “the feat of feats” in Newcastle and is waiting for good news from Dortmund . How to evaluate the progress of the Italians in the Champions League so far? Arrigo Sacchi, who has always analyzed the development of our football in relation to what is seen around Europe with a critical but constructive spirit, sees the glass as half full.