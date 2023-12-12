The former coach and the European week: “Napoli will start again from the first 30 minutes against Inter. If they get the match right, Lazio can hurt Atletico”

The nights of this week will be long and painful. The accounts are closed with the Champions League groups, it’s time for verdicts. Arrigo Sacchi observes the scoreboard, studies and “weighs” the Italians’ opponents and, while waiting to follow the matches, tries to cast his gaze on the horizon to understand how many representatives we will be able to have in the round of 16.