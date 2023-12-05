The former coach on Maradona’s big match: “Napoli is back, the path is the right one. But Inzaghi’s team responded blow for blow and played openly, so they are truly the favourites. The biggest danger? Already feeling arrived…”

“My goodness, how much I enjoyed it! Napoli-Inter, regardless of the result, was a match that reconciled the public with football. Congratulations to all the performers, those who won and those who lost.” Arrigo Sacchi praises the quality of play expressed by both Mazzarri’s team and the Nerazzurri and, in light of Inter’s success, analyzes the championship.