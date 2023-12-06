If you are thinking of buying a laptop, one that is cheap but also powerful, there is very good news, and although Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday have passed, there are still offers that are very, very attractive.

Above all There is one right now that, if you don’t want a PC to play, is a real bargain: a laptop with Ryzen 7 and 1TB of SSD for only 499 euros, and it is sold by a totally and absolutely trustworthy store like PcComponentes, and with free shipping.

It does not have a dedicated graphics card, only integrated by AMD in its processor, hence it is not a gaming laptop, but one that is perfect for professionals who are going to use all types of applications, including some of the most demanding in the professional environment.

This laptop is ideal if you need power to work but are not looking for a gaming model with a dedicated graphics card.

In other stores, such as Amazon, a model with more or less similar features would cost well over 600 euros, as is the case of the Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro Gen 6, which costs 629 euros, and that is on sale.

Furthermore, if PcComponentes is characterized by one thing, it is for fast shipping and because its users praise the after-sales service and customer service whenever they can.

Unrivaled storage and light weight

For its size, 15.6 inches, it can be said that this Alurin Flex Advance is an ultralight laptop, as it weighs just 1.7 kg. It is below most models with similar characteristics.

That said, in addition to having a very powerful processor, the Ryzen 7 5700U, its storage is also ultra-fast, a 1TB capacity NVME SSD which absolutely crushes all rivals in this price range.

Normally for less than 500 euros you would have perhaps a Ryzen 3, or a Ryzen 5 at most, with 256GB of storage, so here PcComponentes has clearly gone all out.

The unavoidable and most important drawback is that it does not have Windows 11 preinstalled, so you will have to install the operating system on your own, something that is not complicated but is a nuisance when your new computer arrives.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here