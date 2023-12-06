If you need a computer that is powerful enough for Windows to work as it should but at the same time you have a tight budget, there is no shortage of options, especially in the laptop sector, although they tend to be quite basic models in everything. There is another option, Mini PCs, which are not as versatile but are much more powerful.

There are quite a few models, almost all with Windows 11, and some have truly ridiculous prices. That said, if you can spend a little more, the bar goes up a lot. For example, for just over 400 euros there is a Mini PC on AliExpress that is a true beast of power.

It is the Firebat MN56 and boasts, for example, a high-end processor, the Ryzen 7735HS, plus 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storagespecifications that are not bad at all and that are absolutely unthinkable in a laptop worth less than 700 or 800 euros.

This Mini PC is perfect if you need a lot of power, since it uses a Ryzen 7 and also has a fan to cool its components.

In addition to being quite cheap and taking up little space, shipping is free, although there is one drawback and that is that it comes from China, so the normal thing is that you have to wait 2-3 weeks until you receive it at home.

The design and features are among the best in its sector, although it is true that some Mini PCs are already beginning to be seen with processors such as the Ryzen 9, although since they are not accompanied by a dedicated graphics card, it is usually power that is wastes a lot.

Powerful, with WiFi 6 and cooling like few others

There are usually several weak points in ultra-compact PCs like this, and one of them is usually cooling, but the Firebat model we mentioned fixes it quite reliably.

Its chassis has enough holes to avoid the heat generated by the components and it also has an extractor fan, which is practically unprecedented in the sector. Since heating makes performance worse, being good is a decisive point in its favor, especially if you are going to use it to play.

It has WiFi 6 and a wired connection, although it comes without a pre-installed operating system. It is not that it is difficult to install Windows 11 on your own, far from it, but it is a problem when it comes to launching your brand new PC.

You can also opt for a Linux distribution, which is 100% free and also has practically all the applications that you will need both in the professional environment and for playing.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here