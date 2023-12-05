Dogpool can be seen in the new image of Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has shared a new image from Deadpool 3 that shows Wade Wilson next to Dogpool, its dog variant. In addition, a series of photos from the film have been leaked in which some references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear.

Dogpool and references to the MCU

In the new official image from the film, Dogpool is seen licking Wade’s face. Below, we share the latest look at the dog Deadpool.

In the comics, Dogpool made his debut in 2010, and was introduced as a variant of the antihero of the series. Tierra-103173 which is shaped like a mutated dog. Wade then recruits him to be a member of the Deadpool Corps.

On the other hand, photos from the set of Deadpool 3. Recently, some were published where a confrontation between Wolverine y Sabertoothand now, more photos have been leaked that confirm certain references to the UCM.

The first reference corresponds to Moon Knight. In the first episode of the program you see Steven Grant stealing a cupcake delivery van. That same truck appears in the new images of the set where the old logo of 20th Century Fox destroyed. Likewise, the photos reveal the car of Red Skull from the first Captain America movie.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal some vehicles that will be featured in the film. One vehicle seems to be a modified cupcake van from Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/WNUpKWapKq — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 4, 2023

Since the first images that came to light of the third part of Deadpool 3, fans have thought that the place where Wade and Wolverine are is the void of the end of times of the series. Loki. This theory seems to gain more strength with the recent photos, since it is the only way to explain how this site keeps so many references to the different universes of Marvel.

Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.