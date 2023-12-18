Described as a remake of Lethal Weapon, there is now good news about the Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum film.

Warner Bros. wins the battle for the explosive comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum! The fight to get the action comedy film, Calamity Hustle, has come to an end after an intense bidding war that left Amazon and Netflix in the way.

Deadline reports that the studio has picked up the rights to this film, planning to turn it into a franchise. Under the direction of Adam and Aaron Nee, filming will take place in several impactful locations: New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. And attention! The plot will take place during the Christmas season, promising an explosive cocktail of action and comedy similar to the legendary film “Lethal Weapon.”

What is it about?

In Calamity Hustle, Ryan Reynolds will play a police officer estranged from his brother (played by Channing Tatum), who has fallen into a life of crime. After years apart, fate brings them together in a diamond heist, forcing Reynolds to pursue his own brother before becoming his salvation. The main stars will pocket 25 million each for their participation, while the budget is estimated in a colossal range of 140 million dollars.

Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum, through their labels Maximum Effort and Free Association respectively, will not only act but will also produce this great cinematographic commitment alongside the Nee brothers and Kevin J. Walsh, known for his work on Napoleon.

For Channing Tatum, this project marks his reunion with the Nee brothers after having worked together on The Lost City in 2022, sharing the screen with Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has sealed another film deal in the same week: Netflix has secured the rights to his upcoming heist comedy film, a project directed by Shawn Levy, responsible for Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things, with Dana Fox writing the script.

Additionally, it is speculated that Channing Tatum could have a small cameo in Deadpool 3 playing Gambit.

Gambit

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.