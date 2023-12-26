Would you like to see Ryan Gosling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The latest rumors speak of first meetings to make it possible.

Ryan Gosling would be negotiating his signing for Marvel Studios. Ryan Gosling, renowned actor, could be entering the UCM superhero universe, according to recent rumors.

There is speculation that he could be part of the Fantastic Four reboot, but it is not yet confirmed if he is in negotiations with the studio or what role he could play. Although no specific project has been defined for Ryan Gosling, Daniel Richtman suggests that the actor has had conversations with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

The actor wants to join the UCM

In previous years, Ryan Gosling has expressed interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has done so without giving exact details of characters or franchises. Although some fans speculate about his possible participation as Ghost Rider, a character that generates great expectations for an adaptation in the franchise. His recent departure from a Wolfman project could indicate his interest in clearing his agenda to join the MCU.

Despite these rumors, caution cautioned until official announcement is made. However, fan enthusiasm is reflected in the desire to see Ryan Gosling associated with Marvel, especially after his well-received role in the Barbie movie.

