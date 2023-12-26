Various reports related to the MCU claim that Ryan Gosling has met with Marvel Studios to talk about an unknown role

After multiple reports coming to light linking Ryan Gosling to Marvel Studios, new fan art has now been revealed showing what the actor would look like being Ghost Rider.

Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider would be a success

In addition to rumors that Gosling met with the studio, the actor himself has commented that he would have no problem appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that he would like to play Ghost Rider. In fact, the same Kevin Feige He hinted that if Ryan wants to be that character, he would gladly welcome the actor.

For all this, many fans are thinking that it is possible to see it in the UCM bringing Ghost Rider to life, and fan art featuring Ryan Gosling's version of the character has already been shared.

Title: MCU Ghost Rider Concept Ghost Rider:

Actor: Ryan Gosling

This series is about crafting character concepts, taking initial ideas and turning them into fully realized, imaginative creations. For deeper insight, please see the caption below.

With this impressive fan art published by 21XFOUR, it is proven that Gosling is the perfect choice to play Ghost Rider. For this reason, fans are looking forward to Marvel managed to convince the actor to join the UCM with this specific role.