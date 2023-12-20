A new report claims that Ryan Gosling has met with Marvel Studios

Ryan Gosling could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

The insider Daniel Ritchman was the one who shared the information, which states that Gosling recently met with the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeto talk about the possible roles that could be of interest to the actor so that he finally joins the family of the UCM.

Since last year, multiple reports have begun to appear that claim that Marvel wants the popular actor to be part of his productions, so the information shared by Ritchman is not new. However, when an old rumor comes back around, and it comes from reliable sources, it should be taken seriously.

At this time, it is not known which character Gosling would play if the actor reaches a deal with the studio, but Marvel fans have in mind Nova y Ghost Rider.