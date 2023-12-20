It has long been rumored that they will be doing a reboot of The X-Files and now we have new details of what they are preparing.

Ryan Coogler, the director behind Marvel Studios' Black Panther, is about to helm the reboot of The X-Files, according to Bloomberg. For now, details are scarce but it will certainly be interesting to see the FBI's most mysterious cases.

The big question: Will we see Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) in action again? For now we have no answer, but it seems that they will not return. So there are two options, they may reboot the characters or other agents will star, which could leave some room for a cameo by the actors from the original series.

The X-Files is a series that captivated audiences around the world, fusing science fiction, mystery and paranormal elements in a fascinating plot that unfolded over several seasons. Created by Chris Carter, it quickly became a pop culture icon from its premiere in 1993 to its closure in 2002, later continuing with films and two more seasons in 2016 and 2018 that extended its legacy.

The X-Files series follows the FBI investigations carried out by special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Mulder, played by David Duchovny, is an agent with an obsessive passion for the paranormal, motivated by the mysterious disappearance of his sister when they were children, an experience that led him to dedicate his life to deciphering inexplicable phenomena. On the other hand, Scully, played by Gillian Anderson, is a skeptical, medical and scientific agent trained to discredit or rationally explain the cases they investigate.

The central plot focuses on cases known as X-files, those involving unexplained and unsolved events that often have a supernatural, extraterrestrial, or paranormal nature. These cases are presented as stand-alone episodes and are intertwined with a larger story that addresses the kidnapping of Mulder's sister, covert government experiments, and a global conspiracy.

Defying FBI convention and risking his career, Agent Mulder desperately searches for evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial life and the government's conspiracy to conceal it. Scully, although initially skeptical and assigned to supervise Mulder's activities, gradually becomes his confidant and defender, bringing a scientific and logical approach to the puzzles they face.

The series is made up of self-contained episodes known as “monsters of the week,” in which Mulder and Scully investigate supernatural phenomena, from UFO sightings to monstrous beings and paranormal events. These individual episodes are often challenging and exciting, exploring different aspects of horror, science fiction and fantasy.

However, the main plot thread is based on an intricate mythology that revolves around the disappearance of Mulder's sister and the development of a massive government conspiracy involving extraterrestrial presence and clandestine experiments on human beings. As Mulder and Scully delve deeper into these mysteries, they discover that the truth is buried under layers of government cover-ups, lies, and manipulations.

The term 'The Truth is Out There' becomes an iconic motto of the X-Files series, symbolizing Mulder's tireless quest to uncover the truth about unexplained phenomena and covert government conspiracy.

The dynamic between Mulder and Scully is an essential pillar of the series.

Over the seasons, their professional relationship evolves into a strong friendship and deep emotional connection. The contrast between their personalities, beliefs, and approaches to the cases provides fascinating narrative tension and moments of humor and empathy that resonate with viewers.

The series not only explored the paranormal and the inexplicable, but also addressed broader and deeper themes such as faith, scientific ethics, morality, and the manipulation of government powers. The complex narrative and mysterious plots kept viewers engaged and eager to discover more about the X-Files universe.

