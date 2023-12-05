loading…

MOSCOW – Russian War in Ukraine almost entering its second year. This creates more and more women’s movements Russia who demanded their husbands, sons and brothers to come home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year issued a decision to mobilize his citizens to fight in Ukraine.

Initially, the movement pledged allegiance to what the Kremlin called “special military operations” (SVO), but what they saw as a perfunctory response they received only strengthened their views.

One of the women who is fighting for this is Maria Andreeva.

Since Andreeva’s husband was mobilized last year and headed to Ukraine, he has returned only twice for short breaks to see his wife and young daughter. Andreeva said this is not enough for a soldier fighting in a conflict.

“We want our people to be demobilized so they can return home because we think for more than a year they have done all they could – or even more,” Andreeva, 34, told Reuters in an interview in Moscow.

“For me, this is not only a struggle to ensure that my daughter has a father, but also a struggle for my marriage,” he added as quoted by the UK-based news agency, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Addressing these movements is a complicated matter for the Kremlin.

Moscow, which sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February 2022, has in previous wars tolerated higher death tolls than politically acceptable in Western countries.