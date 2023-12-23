loading…

Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – The Russian Ulema Council adopted a decision allowing Muslims to circulate and invest in cryptocurrencies under certain conditions.

Moscow Mufti Ildar Alyautdinov explained the new fatwa on Friday (22/12/2023).

The Ulema Council is the clerical body of the Russian Muslim community. They discussed banking, family law and blockchain issues from the perspective of Islamic law (Shariah) at the last meeting in 2023.

“The Ulema Council supports the development of internet technologies that lead to improving people's quality of life,” Alyautdinov told RIA Novosti, which is why they decided, “Circulation and investment in cryptocurrencies is permitted subject to a number of conditions.”

“To be allowed, cryptocurrency (crypto currency) must be a commodity, currency or financial asset,” he explained.

Alyautdinov noted that Islamic scholars from Germany, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt also provided advice to scholars in Russia in reaching this conclusion.

The issue of cryptocurrency has long been controversial in Islamic law. Some scholars approve of its use, because it does not cause interest, while others oppose it because it is mere speculation.

Both concepts are considered “haram” or prohibited based on Islamic Sharia.

The Ulema Council also debated whether Russian Muslims could take out mortgage loans (housing loans) to buy housing.

A fatwa on the matter is still pending, in light of Russia's recently adopted law to allow the experimental use of Islamic banking and financial instruments.

Muslims in Russia might also be able to meet their housing needs through Islamic banking, the mufti suggested, expressing “sincere thanks and appreciation” to the government for its consideration.

Meanwhile, work on the mortgage fatwa will continue, he said, with clerics opting to “make additional corrections and clarifications to the theological conclusions.”

(she)