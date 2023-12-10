loading…

Childfree is a movement that is opposed in Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – A controversial Russian lawmaker, Vitaly Milonov, has proposed banning organizations that promote a so-called childfree lifestyle in the country. He said the movement’s philosophy has “extremist roots.”

Milonov, known for his hardline conservative and anti-gay stance, floated the idea in an interview with radio station Govorit Moskva on Saturday. He believes that the concept of childless couples is a call to stop having children and therefore has no place in Russian society.

“This is a completely unnatural position for a homosexual, liberal and vegan candidate,” the lawmaker added. He claims that the movement is “extremist” but argues that those who decide not to have children should not be considered “extremists.”

“In the past, people who made the decision not to have children did so without any movement. “When a movement appears, the movement’s propaganda also appears,” Milonov said.

“As the so-called international LGBT organizations – it’s not about orientation, it’s about propaganda,” he added, as reported by RT.

The controversial lawmaker is known for making inflammatory comments and was the most vocal supporter of Russia’s so-called ‘gay propaganda law’ which passed unanimously through the Russian parliament and came into force in 2013. seeks to prohibit minors from being exposed to LGBTQ material. .

He has proposed a number of bizarre laws, including a ban on men walking naked on the streets, and has also suggested that fathers who fail to pay support should not be listed as men on their official documents because “a real man would never abandon a child -his son. ”

Last month, Russia’s Supreme Court banned the “international LGBT public movement” as an extremist organization in the country. The inclusion of these groups on the list of “extremist organizations” effectively bans all their activities and symbols. It is unclear which groups and societies will be affected by this decision, which comes amid a crackdown on “LGBT ideology” in Russia.

Last year, a bill was proposed in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, calling for banning child-free propaganda among minors and imposing fines on violators. So far, it has been rejected twice for further refinement.

Last September, a SuperJob survey seen by the Tass news agency found that around a third of Russian workers did not support the bill. Respondents argued that the decision to have children is everyone’s personal choice and the state should not interfere in citizens’ private lives.

(ahm)