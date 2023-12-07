loading…

A girl in Russia opened fire on her classmates because they were hazing, 2 students were killed. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

MOSCOW – Incidents shooting took place in the city of Bryansk, Russia on Thursday (7/12/2023) killed two female students, one of whom was the shooter. This was revealed by local security authorities.

According to police, the perpetrator turned the gun on himself after opening fire on his classmates. At least, a total of five people were injured.

The local Investigative Committee identified the shooter as a 14-year-old girl, who used a short gun that she brought to the classroom.

“Five other people were injured in the incident,” said the statement as quoted by RT.

The Health Ministry said the five injured victims were teenagers and had been taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is considered stable.

“One of them is undergoing surgery,” the statement said.

Unconfirmed reports by Russian media stated the name of the perpetrator of the attack was Alina. SHOT, an online news outlet, claims he used his father’s hunting rifle to target a group of boys who had recently been hazing. Another source said police believe the most likely motive was personal grudge.

Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein posted a photo of what he said was the gun used in the shooting, and identified the model of the gun as Bekas-3, a 16-gauge hunting rifle.

School shootings are relatively rare in Russia. Bryansk, a city located about 340 km southwest of Moscow, experienced an incident involving an air rifle in 2014, when a 15-year-old student took it to school and used it during a conflict with a classmate. One of the projectiles he fired ricocheted off a wall and injured a girl.

(ian)