Russia: Putin presents himself again as independent

Vladimir Putin is running again in the presidential elections next March as an independent candidate and no longer as a candidate of United Russia.

This was announced by Andrei Turchak, general secretary of the political force that supports Putin since his first election in 2000 and that, Turchak underlined, will fully support him also in view of the next vote.

The initiative group in support of Putin's candidate met today in Moscow and unanimously approved the choice. This is the completion of the process of incarnating Putin into a tsar. Chosen by the base. Identified with the people who proclaim it.

